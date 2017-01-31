LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

New music: Ine - Ready Fi Dem!!

Ine Lizzy Aju popularly known as Ine, is a talented young female artist that hails from Ogoja in Cross-river state Nigeria. Ine flaunts her versatility in this Dancehall single titled Ready Fi Dem. 

A song that explains not just her readiness for the industry but the world in general. She is saying she’s ready to face obstacles that are ahead in the life and sure to overcome!

 
Despite her educational pursuit, Ine started her career in music at a very tender age. She obtained a diploma in Law at the University of Benue state and holds a B.Sc in Political Science at the National Open University of Nigeria. 

READY FI DEM is a song that will easily gain popularity in the clubs for its upbeat dancehall flavour, It is produced by FATT BEAT, D MIKE & DA PLANTASHUN. 

Video is directed by UNLIMITED L.A and shot on set in Lagos INE is being handled by entertainment industry gurus; OWOYEMI ‘NATZ’ NATHANIEL & IFEANYI ‘ODOGWU’ OJI alongside DON KEN of 042 Entertainment. 

She is managed by PLANTASHUN ENTERTAINMENT and recently got singed to 042 ENTERTAINMENT. pls do enjoy and help share the audio and video links,


pls do enjoy and help share the audio and video links,
http://hu.lk/5rp0vxugnv28
Youtube link: https://youtu.be/vjD5s2yJ65c
Ine Aju (@ineaju) • Instagram photos and videos
sexy&naughtyine (@sexynaughtyine) on Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/042ent2016/
the plantashun (@plantashun) on Twitter
https://www.instagram.com/plantashunbase/
Posted by at 1/31/2017 10:18:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts