New music: Ine - Ready Fi Dem!!

A song that explains not just her readiness for the industry but the world in general. She is saying she’s ready to face obstacles that are ahead in the life and sure to overcome!
Despite her educational pursuit, Ine started her career in music at a very tender age. She obtained a diploma in Law at the University of Benue state and holds a B.Sc in Political Science at the National Open University of Nigeria.
READY FI DEM is a song that will easily gain popularity in the clubs for its upbeat dancehall flavour, It is produced by FATT BEAT, D MIKE & DA PLANTASHUN.
Video is directed by UNLIMITED L.A and shot on set in Lagos INE is being handled by entertainment industry gurus; OWOYEMI ‘NATZ’ NATHANIEL & IFEANYI ‘ODOGWU’ OJI alongside DON KEN of 042 Entertainment.
She is managed by PLANTASHUN ENTERTAINMENT and recently got singed to 042 ENTERTAINMENT.
Youtube link: https://youtu.be/vjD5s2y
