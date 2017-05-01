LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

New Music: High Class By Ryan

Barely less than a month after the official unveiling, Dr Dolor Entertainment drops the Official Video for "High Class" by Ryan. Video Directed by Stanz Visuals. Ryan is the first artiste to be signed under Dr Dolor Entertainment. An 18 years old handsome artiste who believes he can give some A-list artist a run for their money.



You can also follow him @ryanismusic on Instagram & @Ryanismusik on Twitter Cc @ddeworldwide @dr_dolor
