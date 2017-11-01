New Music: Hiflux - Chase Dreams (Prod OD Jay)

Oform Hyacinth better known by his stage name Hiflux (mostly spelt as Hiflux), born in Jos plateau state Nigeria, he is a recording artist, performer and song writer. His genre of music cuts across dancehall, hip hop, raggae fusion and raggae trap (which is a fusion of trap and raggae ).
He is signed under “Bimax Entertainment” Follow hiflux on all social networks @hi4lux.
CHASE DREAMS is his first official single and it is a song that will motivate every hustler and real independent minded persons never to relent in achieving their goals. Indeed it is an interesting song you would love to listen over and over again.
