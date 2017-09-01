LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

New Music: Funky Fresh - Ase (prod. H'Tee)

After the release of his previous smash hit single - "Badt Like Dat", B.A.G Entertainmen​t's foremost artiste - Funky Fresh​​​​ opens 2017 with something as dope!

This one is dubbed "ASE" and produced by H'Tee.

Listen up!

​LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "ASE" BY FUNKY FRESH

https://my.notjustok.com/track/168199/funky-fresh-ase-prod-htee

DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "ASE" BY FUNKY FRESH

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/168199

CONNECT WITH FUNKY FRESH

Twitter: @OfficialFunky_F
Instagram: @OfficialFunkyFresh
Facebook: Funky Fresh

Posted by at 1/09/2017 05:38:00 pm

4 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

God bless your hustle dude...














.......... Liber meniac..........

9 January 2017 at 17:47
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

9 January 2017 at 17:48
Juliet Iwuno said...

Seen! Linda take note!

9 January 2017 at 17:59
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

9 January 2017 at 18:31

