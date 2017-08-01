LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

New music: Ante - Amaka Amaka (prod. Dr. Bin)

ANTE returns with a bang!! Afro-Pop singer and Antiviruz Music Boss - ANTE opens his account for the year by delivering a melodious Dr. Bin-produced cut dubbed "Amaka Amaka". "Amaka Amaka" is a sweet number with blend of English and Igbo that talks about love, romance and all the good things a relationship has to offer.

It which shows another side to this extremely talented superstar and also shows clearly that ANTE means business this year. Watch out for more ANTE projects in 2017 and beyond.

Gideon Okorie said...

WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS

8 January 2017 at 15:01
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 15:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

8 January 2017 at 15:18

