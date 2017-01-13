LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

New Movie Alert: Brymo, starring Paul Sambo, Bruno Iwuoha, Paschaline Bernard others

 Brymo and Angel fell in love at first sight, sought for each other even daring the impossible, all to no avail... Little did they know that they were not too far from each other... Fate smiles on them as a relationship between Cindy, Angel’s friend and Candy, Brymo's friend brought them together...


Unfortunately, destiny has its own role to play, the two love birds were medically incompatible to marry... "BRYMO", a must watch movie...

COMING SOON..

Featuring: Paul Sambo, Bruno Iwuoha, Paschaline Bernard, Donald Ihems, Queen Madu and a few others. The movie was shot in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory(Abuja), produced by Nollywood’s fast rising actress cum producer, Paschaline Bernard. Written and directed by Abuja based film maker, Achinihu Kingsley (Sirkings)

See location pictures after the cut..








