"Never break the pot that once gave you water .Never bite the hands that once fed you. Never despise the home that once gave you shelter.
Never punch holes in the umbrella that once gave you cover. Never insult the breasts that once gave pleasure. And never malign the church that once gave you fire. If , for now you have outgrown their usefulness, leave them intact , and go quietly and honourably. For it may be the time and season of Breakthrough for others also . Becareful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow. Have a Blessed Week Friends"
Monday, 30 January 2017
'Never bite the hands that once fed you & despise the home that gave you shelter' - E-Money's wife speaks out
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/30/2017 03:00:00 pm
23 comments:
Well said bitch!BUT U FOR NOT PUT UR MOUTH IN THIS PLAY OO HMM THEY WILL SOON OPEN UR FAKE CHAPTER. Why no keep mute like ur husband huh? Bitches always like to be faster than their shadows.
I don't subscribe to this....This is total rubbish, why must she wade in .menh!!these are guyz and is their business related issue,no matter what, you shouldn’t have done this. now this problem will never end.Adaku you Don f ***up.make Harrisong babe come out talk her own.action not responsible.
Very true.its common for some of these artists to feel they have out grown those that once helped them.
Exactly. Harrysong should tread carefully... this childish display might not end up well for him
True Word Madam..
Who get ears make dem hear
Beautiful words!
I like women to stay out of men's fight. She can do under G but not in d open like dis. My opinion.
Issokey! We don hear.
Its quite sad on how some people easily forget their little beginning.
Harrysong is doing things wrongly.
I wonder why he is behaving like this.
Emoney should come and sign my brother jor!
God shame the devil!
Who is she to get her self in this matter...
I dont support Harri !!! but let her not get into the matter.. “Ladder Remix" All the way!!!
Very well spoken my dear. Only fool's close doors foolishly...
Why do people make this comment even when they try to suffocate the same person who they said they are feeding. You dont breastfeed (in her words) people to kill them and expect them to open their mouth widely for the poison without revolt
She didn't tag her post to any drama please, just shared a post...why are you doing 2+2 for her?
@linda ikeji is always good at reading meaning to everytin said by a celeb.
