Monday, 30 January 2017

'Never bite the hands that once fed you & despise the home that gave you shelter' - E-Money's wife speaks out

E-Money's wife, Juliet Okonkwo has finally shared her thoughts on the ongoing drama between Five Star Music and Harrysong. To catch up (Read here). Speaking out in a post on social media, she wrote:
"Never break the pot that once gave you water .Never bite the hands that once fed you. Never despise the home that once gave you shelter.
Never punch holes in the umbrella that once gave you cover. Never insult the breasts that once gave pleasure. And never malign the church that once gave you fire. If , for now you have outgrown their usefulness, leave them intact , and go quietly and honourably. For it may be the time and season of Breakthrough for others also . Becareful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow. Have a Blessed Week Friends"
23 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hmmmmm


...merited happiness

30 January 2017 at 15:08
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Well said bitch!BUT U FOR NOT PUT UR MOUTH IN THIS PLAY OO HMM THEY WILL SOON OPEN UR FAKE CHAPTER. Why no keep mute like ur husband huh? Bitches always like to be faster than their shadows.













#sad indeed

30 January 2017 at 15:08
Oge Nsimah said...

I don't subscribe to this....This is total rubbish, why must she wade in .menh!!these are guyz and is their business related issue,no matter what, you shouldn’t have done this. now this problem will never end.Adaku you Don f ***up.make Harrisong babe come out talk her own.action not responsible.

30 January 2017 at 15:09
Jeff Yusuf said...

Very true.its common for some of these artists to feel they have out grown those that once helped them.

30 January 2017 at 15:10
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Exactly. Harrysong should tread carefully... this childish display might not end up well for him


Long live LIB

30 January 2017 at 15:14
Oghenetega said...

Hmmmmmmmm..
True Word Madam..
Who get ears make dem hear

30 January 2017 at 15:15
Amaka Ezechiedo Sparkles said...

Beautiful words!

30 January 2017 at 15:15
Demmy said...

I like women to stay out of men's fight. She can do under G but not in d open like dis. My opinion.

30 January 2017 at 15:17
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Issokey! We don hear.

30 January 2017 at 15:19
Great G said...

Its quite sad on how some people easily forget their little beginning.

30 January 2017 at 15:20
Carina K Jacob said...

Harrysong is doing things wrongly.
I wonder why he is behaving like this.
Emoney should come and sign my brother jor!
God shame the devil!

www.ckjacob.com

30 January 2017 at 15:20
Anonymous said...

Who is she to get her self in this matter...

I dont support Harri !!! but let her not get into the matter.. “Ladder Remix" All the way!!!

30 January 2017 at 15:20
Madichie Eucharia said...

Very well spoken my dear. Only fool's close doors foolishly...

30 January 2017 at 15:22
Iphie Abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmmm







Lib addict#just passing#

30 January 2017 at 15:22
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Anonymous said...

Why do people make this comment even when they try to suffocate the same person who they said they are feeding. You dont breastfeed (in her words) people to kill them and expect them to open their mouth widely for the poison without revolt

30 January 2017 at 15:28
Anonymous said...

She didn't tag her post to any drama please, just shared a post...why are you doing 2+2 for her?



Anonymous said...

Seen

30 January 2017 at 15:29
Anonymous said...

@linda ikeji is always good at reading meaning to everytin said by a celeb.

30 January 2017 at 15:31

