Neuro-navigation system: Wellington performs 10 successful operations

It is indeed the first of its kind in West African sub-region as confirmed by Medtronic USA who installed this equipment Oct 2016.
In three months this equipment has attracted several partnering surgeons of international repute, Dr. Charles Ugwuanyi, Dr. Douglas Okor, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo and Dr. Victor Udekwu. They have performed Biopsy of brain lesions, Brain tumor excision, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) excision and Brain abscess drainage. One of the striking features of this system is high precision and accuracy during surgical navigation with resultant minimal post-operative hospital stay.
One of the star cases is an eight month old child with a brain tumor situated at the centre of the brain. Surgery without navigation would have wrecked the child with several weeks/months in the ICU if he is lucky to make it. But in this case she was discharged within a week to the custody of a very happy parent.
Before operation During operation Just before discharge
In line with the current policy thrust of the Government of Nigeria, the Wellington has taken this private initiative to provide support and equal opportunities locally to discourage medical tourism in brain and spine related operations.
The Wellington remains open to surgeons who are interested in using the equipment or learning how to use it for the benefit of their patients.
Contact for further enquiries info@wellingtonclinicsabuja.com, +2348168704327, +2349051095645.
