Negotiation for the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls is ongoing- Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed says

Mohammed disclosed this during a briefing after conclusion of the one-day intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, operation to the Sambisa Forest in Yola, Adamawa State with members of the Bring Back Our Girls group yesterday.
“Negotiations for the release of the girls have never stopped. In a situation like this, we use the carrot and stick approach. Even the success of the military also helped fasttrack the process of the negotiation for those released. The negotiation is complicated, delicate and changes from time to time, but we are still talking and we are near a breakthrough. This government has nothing to hide, that is why we have brought you here so that you can have a first-hand experience. We want to let the world know what we have been doing not only to recover the girls but also to end the insurgency.”he said
Ok seen
Weldone. We need more results.
Who are they negotiating with is it the acclaimed fleeing boko haram or someone else?
