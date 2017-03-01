LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Nassarawa man who married two wives same day speaks out. "I love them both with equal degree"

Isyaka Dahiru, who married two women on New Year’s eve, has spoken out. Speaking to Daily Nigerian on Sunday, the 30-year-old said marital issues he had with his ex-wife and the deep love both women showed him prompted his decision.
"I have been dating one of the wives, Rashida, since before I divorced my first wife. My life ambition was to marry only two wives. But after the divorce, I met Khadija at my workplace and I fell in love with her. There is good understanding among us. They call themselves sisters, eat together in the same plate. They are just sisters. I love them both with equal degree. They showed me deep love and care too. They possess everything I need in a woman. So I couldn’t resist marrying them both at a time" he added.
Asked if he would marry more women in future, Mr. Dahiru simply replied he could not predict the future.
