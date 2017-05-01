N5000 stipend: Femi Adesina replies Fayose, says "Anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank"

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Monday released a statement announcing that the Federal government has fulfilled one of its electoral promise to pay N5000 to vulnerable and indigent Nigerians. Osinbajo in the statement said that 4 out of the 9 pilot states, have kicked started the payment while the remaining states are to follow after they must have collated a comprehensive list of the vulnerable Nigerians residing there.
Hours after the announcement, Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, released a statement describing the announcement as mere propaganda. He said no one in his state has received the said N5000. “A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises. Apparently the states they claimed have started receiving payments are APC-controlled states knowing fully that the governors cannot come out to disprove the payments,” Fayose said in a statement released by his media aide, Idowu Adelusi .
However reacting to Fayose’s comment, Adesina in an interview, yesterday said the Federal government cannot rescind in its promise and that the announcement that some states have started receiving the stipend is fact.
“On N5,000 stipend, it was announced specifically from the office of the vice president that the scheme has started in nine states. Then a certain governor came and said it is not true. It is just a matter of who do you believe? This is a government that is built on integrity and accountability. This government will not lie to Nigerians, does not lie to Nigerians. In fact, anything you hear from this government you can take it to the bank, believe it. So, if anybody comes and say it is politics and that it is not true, choose who to believe. I can tell you that you should believe this government because this govt will not lie to you”.
