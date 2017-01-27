My fight is with killer Fulani herdsmen, not with Muslims- Apostle Suleman says

While reacting to his recent attempted arrested by DSS officials in Ekiti, Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, said his recent call for self defense by Christians is not against Muslims or law abiding Fulani men, but against Fulani herdsmen that are attacking people in most parts of the country. In this video shared on Facebook, Suleman said
"My anger is at the Fulani herdsmen who are killing people and I will not withdraw my statement or apologize. It is not against the Fulani nation but the Fulani herdsmen".
