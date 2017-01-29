Must read! Two Nigerian women who had children with same man hang out together in the UK

"Mo Abatan and I hung out yesterday with our kids who happen to be siblings. I met Seyifunmi when she was around 5 or so... and even then, her dad was not taking his responsibilities up with her. Every birthday card or gift was by me. Every visit to her was at my insistence.
Mo and I remained friends and talk on the phone from time to time. She is a good person and an amazing friend. Even after I left Dafe, we still kept in touch. We determined that the two siblings would not turn out irresponsible like their Dad. Seyifunmi and Tobi met maybe once on one of the rare occasions that their father agreed to have them spend holidays with him.
Dupe and I have been planning that the kids should hang out more and yesterday, we made it happen.
But this is the thing - even though there is very little physical resemblance, (Seyifunmi is Dafe's spitting image and Tobi is Jopa's spitting image), their bahaviours are very similar! Both are very body conscious. They watch what they eat and are very slim and both have very quick comebacks to anything you say to them. Lol. The body image, maybe they get it from Dafe who is quite vain but the intelligence to be able to come up with quick comebacks is defo not from him.
People can't understand how and why Mo and I can be good friends. They say we are rivals. I say we are not. He was not dating us at the same time. The Bisola he dated at the same time with me sef, I also became friends with her. I think Dafe knows how to choose good women. Women don't have to be wounding each other over men"
