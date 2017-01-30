Muslims pray in Dallas Airport to protest Donald Trump's ban of seven Muslim countries from entering the US

Some were against this move by the Muslims, pointing out that no Muslim nation will allow Christians or Jews to take over their airport in this way. While a few others felt it was a necessary move as long as it was kept peaceful.
Muslims take time away from protest to pray at DFW airport. #MuslimBan #MuslimBanprotest @ldelucaDMN pic.twitter.com/vJboEDYNuW— DMN Photo (@dallasnewsphoto) 29 January 2017
8 comments:
That's my imam right there, sheihk Omar Suleiman, may Allah grant the desires of our heart and see us all through this test... Aameen
NA WA O
drama upon dramas
Praying to a dead god...muslims are the most heartless group of people with twisted values....I avoid them like a plague
Like i care!Prays to who huh?SEE THEM TERRORIST WORSHIPERSS OF SUN,ANIMAL AND KILLER. Useless people. Infidel. So they no get country huh? MAKE UNA GO BACK TO UNA COUNTRY OOOOOOOOOOO WE DOT WANT AGAIN. IF SAUDI AND UAE CANNOT ACCEPT UNA WHY US HUH?may thunder fire u all.my una evil prayer go back to una.
Quran (8:12) - "I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them"
Quran (4:76) - "Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah…"
Quran (8:39) - "And fight with them until there is no more fitna (disorder, unbelief) and religion is all for Allah"
Surah 48:29
Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah and those with him are HARSH against the unbelievers, MERCIFUL among themselves.
Quran (5:51) - "O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the CHRISTIANS for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people."
Sahih Muslim (2167) - "Allah's Messenger said: Do not greet the Jews and the CHRISTIANS before they greet you and when you meet any one of them on the roads FORCE him to go to the narrowest part of it."
Quran (3:151) - "Soon shall We cast terror into the hearts of the Unbelievers, for that they joined companions with Allah, for which He had sent no authority".
Quran (8:65) - "O Prophet, exhort the believers to fight..."
Quran (9:29) - "Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book (CHRISTIANS), until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.
ALL MUSLIMS ARE TERRORIST AND PEDOPHILES.
#sad indeed
Like i care!Prays to who huh?SEE THEM TERRORIST WORSHIPERSS OF SUN,ANIMAL AND KILLER. Useless people. Infidel. So they no get country huh? MAKE UNA GO BACK TO UNA COUNTRY OOOOOOOOOOO WE DOT WANT AGAIN. IF SAUDI AND UAE CANNOT ACCEPT UNA WHY US HUH?may thunder fire u all.my una evil prayer go back to una.
Quran (8:12) - "I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them"
Quran (4:76) - "Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah…"
Quran (8:39) - "And fight with them until there is no more fitna (disorder, unbelief) and religion is all for Allah"
Surah 48:29
Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah and those with him are HARSH against the unbelievers, MERCIFUL among themselves.
Quran (5:51) - "O you who believe! do not take the Jews and the CHRISTIANS for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people."
Sahih Muslim (2167) - "Allah's Messenger said: Do not greet the Jews and the CHRISTIANS before they greet you and when you meet any one of them on the roads FORCE him to go to the narrowest part of it."
Quran (3:151) - "Soon shall We cast terror into the hearts of the Unbelievers, for that they joined companions with Allah, for which He had sent no authority".
Quran (8:65) - "O Prophet, exhort the believers to fight..."
Quran (9:29) - "Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book (CHRISTIANS), until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued.
ALL MUSLIMS ARE TERRORIST AND PEDOPHILES.
#sad indeed
The truth is that neither Saudi Arabia nor Iran will allow Christians pray at there airport. These muslims are looking for something else. If u don't like the POTUS polices, pls go back to ur various countries. Muslim is the grand architect of all terrorism.
Islam is a course to humanity
Post a Comment