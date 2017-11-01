Muslim girls to learn to swim with boys in Switzerland - Court rules

The Turkish parents were ordered to pay a fine of CHF 350 per parent and child, a total of CHF 1,400 for 'acting in breach of their parental duty' in 2010.
At the court hearing Tuesday, a panel of seven judges who gave backing to the fines, also revealed that the freedom of religion had been 'interfered with'. But the interference, it said, was justified by the need to protect the children from social exclusion.
The Court ruled that the school played a special role in the process of social integration, particularly where children of foreign origin were concerned.
Source: Aljazeera
