Muslim female civil servants in Osun State insist on wearing Hijab for data capturing

Charms Ltd, a private firm in charge of the ongoing data capturing of Osun State civil servants, has been accused of denying female Muslims their “right to freedom of religion and dressing”.Some of the female workers, who spoke to Channels TV, alleged that the agency was forcing them to remove their head cover for data capturing.
One of those who claimed to have been a victim said she was asked to open her head which she declined and her refusal to remove the hijab made the agency deny her the right to do the screening.
"I explained to them that I’ve been doing screening and I’ve never been forced to open my hijab," she said.Another woman who claimed to be a staff of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECHTH, stated that she was sent away because she refused to remove her hijab.
"Some sisters complied and they opened their hijab but because I did my National Identity Card and Voters Card, nobody asked me to open my hijab. That is why I refused," she said. "They didn’t attend to me till I left after 5PM on Monday. I think the Governor should call them to order and stop humiliating us."Another staff of the state government, who simply identified herself as Rahmat, said:
"I don’t know why I would compromise my religion because of mere data capturing that I’ve been doing for a long time. I believed that Chams was appointed by the government to screen and not to humiliate Muslims. I would not take it easy if they insist that I should remove my hijab because I will still go back,"It was gathered that the LAUTECH Muslim community has taken over the issue as their Chairman reportedly said that they were ready to take up the case officially if the complaints persist.
Meanwhile, the head of Chams Ltd in Osogbo has also promised that the Muslims and others would be allowed to do the capturing without uncovering their hair.Source: Channels TV
