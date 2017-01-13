Music: JFC - Odogwu (Prod by KrizBeatz)

Had basic piano courses at the MUSON school of music Lagos Nigeria and guitar courses at the LINEZ Royal School of music in Lagos.
JFC has being able to master his art over the years and he fuses their genre, sound and style to appeal to more audiences especially from this part of the world.
JFC has Performed with his energetic LIVE BAND on various platforms and events across.
JFC just concluded an EP titled "BAD" is a fusion of ROCK, HIP HOP and AFROBEAT. He as THE KING OF NEW WAVE, KRIZBEATZ, amongst other brilliant producers on the project.
Heres a sneak peak into the EP, enjoy the first single off the EP TITLED "ODOGWU" as produced by KRIZBEATZ tha DRUMMERBOY,
ODOGWU is a fusion of afrobeat and trap into Rock music, its a very brilliant piece, with inspiration filled messages in the lyrics... enjoy
CONNECT WITH JFC:
INSTAGRAM/TWITTER; @JFCROCKSS
https://my.notjustok.com/track/170148/jfc-odogwu-prod-by-krizbeatz
https://soundcloud.com/olamide-fabanwo/odogwu-warrior
No comments:
Post a Comment