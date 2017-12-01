"Music is always my first love" - Sean Cza

IIn other words Sean Cza loves music and music loves Sean Cza , happiness. Sean Cza was born Funsho Fadi to Olabisi and Julius Fadi and music began for him at an early age.
The Ondo indigene who relocated to the United States as a young child with his parents started nurturing his musical talents in the church from the choir. A young drummer boy and the young Sean Cza would eventually become a singer.
An Aunt , Patience a member of the choir should probably take credit for discovering Sean Cza's talent as she continually encouraged him and nudged him to stay in focus and involved with music. From learning the keyboard to singing backup and learning to play the drum sets, Sean Cza stayed involved in music from an early age. His musical influences include the legendary Fela Kuti, Michael Jackson, Rakim, Ludacris, Jay Z and 50 Cents . As he grew up his music interest developed also and he formed a group called 'African Kings' with some buddies in Dallas, Texas.The group eventually became a 3 member group which consisted of John Adewale (rapper), Dmite (producer), and Sean Cza (Lead Singer and co-producer).
They gained popularity by performing in different cities, states and colleges in the U.S. During that time, they graced the same stage as, 2Face Idibia, Sunny Neji, Bracket, Timaya, Kelly Hansome, 9ice, Psquare, Eldee, Wande Coal, J Martins.
It wasn't until after performing alongside D-banj in 2007, who is one of Cza's influences, when his passion for music went into overdrive. African Kings was featured on the “boyfriend remix” by 2face Idibia and Fragrance and also featured Kelly Hansome on the song “Woman Wrapper” which was written by Sean Cza in 2009.
Before the dissolution of the group in 2011, they released 3 mixtapes which he co-wrote and produced. Their biggest hits as of date were: “Gold digger”, which was written by Sean Cza, “National Dance”, and “Do da Bingbadaboom” was also written by Sean Cza. Also with the group African kings Sean Cza and Dmite released an American Pop song 'Some Attention' with got massive air play on America's 106.1 Kiss FM.
From these platform, he went solo and on his solo project, Sean Cza's first performance was alongside 2Face in a remarkable show based that got the audience yearning for more. He got signed by Big A Entertainment and released the highly infectious 'Blanket' and from there his stock rose greatly as people back home and in Diaspora started taking more notice of his talents. Sean Cza worked with the likes of Phyno, Ruffcoin, Davido, Dr. Frabz, Del B, Olamide, Shizzi , Runtown and more industry big names . He followed up with 'Feeling her Body' under Amazin Musik Records which received massive reviews and lots of rotation on Soundcity, Hiptv and other terrestrial channels after parting ways with Big A Entertainment . Big things seemed destined for the talented star who has always been seen as one of the best Diaspora based artists.
A certain lull meant questions were being asked, where is Sean Cza? A lot of people wondered what happened to the talented star after seemingly not hearing from him for a while . The answer is emphatically revealed by Sean Cza who breaks into a characteristic smile and beams 'I'm back , My people, back for real. I know it's been a minute but the new music coming your way would make it worth the while. Music is always my first love'. He explained further that he took a break to re-strategize and relaunch his career and he is coming back much better for it . He signed a management deal with Icone Music and is set to hit your airwaves with hits after hits this year 2017.
Sean Cza has been in the studio working closely with 1 of the top Nigerian American A list producers based in Dallas, Texas Demsa. Also in the studio with A lists Nigerian Producers like Shizzi, Dr Frabs, Del B. And together they have been working on perfecting his craft. Watch out for collaborations with some of Nigerian A list artists (names withheld), Sean CZA is set to give his fans across the globe the much expected and anticipated beautiful sounds. "Music is spiritual and meant to be felt. A weapon we as humans are privileged to utilize". Follow Sean Cza on
