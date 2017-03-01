Music: Freaky P - Commit ft TeeBeeO (Prod. TeeBeeO)

Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.
Freaky P is presently studying Music & Creative Arts at Babcock University and has promised music lovers more interesting releases this year.
Twitter/IG: @drealfreakyp
