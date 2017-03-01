LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Music: Freaky P - Commit ft TeeBeeO (Prod. TeeBeeO)

Rising act Prince Simon Olateru-Olagbegi, popularly known as Freaky P starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled #Commit. It features and was also produced by versatile producer/sound engineer TeeBeeO.

Commit is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Freaky P is presently studying Music & Creative Arts at Babcock University and has promised music lovers more interesting releases this year.

​DOWNLOAD​

"COMMIT" ON KIWI6
​​
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/69p8i3y00o/Freaky_P_ft._TeeBeeO-_Commit.mp3

FOLLOW LINK FOR MORE: http://spellsmusic.com.ng/freaky-p-commit-ft-teebeeo-prod-teebeeo/

CONNECT WITH FREAKY P
Twitter/IG: @drealfreakyp​​

