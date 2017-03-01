Murder or suicide? British couple found hanging in Cambodia guesthouse (Photos)

A married British couple identified as Jeffrey Robert Wells and Imogen Saskia Goldie allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a guesthouse in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on New Year's Day.
Police also found what they believe is a suicide note from Jeffrey and Goldie with instructions on how to contact their family back home in England.
Police also found what they believe is a suicide note from Jeffrey and Goldie with instructions on how to contact their family back home in England.
According to their passports found at the scene, Robert Wells is from Sunderland, UK and Imogen Goldie is from Camberwell.
No comments:
Post a Comment