LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri, Borno state

Multiple explosions which started last night, rocked the city of Maiduguri, Borno state into the early hours of today. According to residents of the capital city, the first explosion was heard at about 10.49pm, the second went off some minutes after Midnight while the last one went off at about 4am today.

The exact locations where the bombs went off is yet unknown but the incident has caused fear in the community
Posted by at 1/25/2017 08:37:00 am

8 comments:

Loveth Best said...

I pray that all this will come to an end soonest

25 January 2017 at 08:44
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Haaa.. terrorists. Make cool cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Wednesday 25th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

25 January 2017 at 08:45
Ajayi Victor said...

Hahaha....Ladies, see this amazing
LATEST ANKARA STYLES FOR 2017

25 January 2017 at 08:59
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

25 January 2017 at 09:01
chioma ozuma said...

Na wa oooo

25 January 2017 at 09:33
oneman said...

this tins no go ever end since na watin dem us am ta drive GEJ. very soon, all the north go finish

25 January 2017 at 09:43
oneman said...

this tins no go ever end since na watin dem us am ta drive GEJ. very soon, all the north go finish

25 January 2017 at 09:43
OSINANL said...

*SIGH*

25 January 2017 at 09:58

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts