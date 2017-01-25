Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri, Borno state

Multiple explosions which started last night, rocked the city of Maiduguri, Borno state into the early hours of today. According to residents of the capital city, the first explosion was heard at about 10.49pm, the second went off some minutes after Midnight while the last one went off at about 4am today.
The exact locations where the bombs went off is yet unknown but the incident has caused fear in the community
I pray that all this will come to an end soonest
NAWA O
Na wa oooo
this tins no go ever end since na watin dem us am ta drive GEJ. very soon, all the north go finish
*SIGH*
