MTO says Jennifer Lopez & Drake’s relationship is completely fake!

If you are like us – then you’ve been questioning the authenticity of Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s relationship. It all seems to be moving very quickly – and well, we’re having a hard time believing that it’s real
Well our ntuition was RIGHT. The NY’s Page Six just spoke to folks in the now, and they say the relationship is FAKE.
Here is what the NY Post is saying:
Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, were “spotted canoodling” on a series of somewhat deliberate, saccharine social-media posts, which has prompted many in the music industry to start yelling “publicity stunt!” It is believed they are using their chemistry to sell their new record.
The pair was seen getting close in a series of posts from a party they billed as the “Winter Wonderland Prom” in Las Vegas on Thursday night, where they were seen grinding on each other, sharing a kiss on the lips, and then crowned king and queen of the prom. Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song.
While the “Winter Wonderland Prom” was believed to be a video shoot for their yet unnamed duet, a showbiz insider told us, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”
