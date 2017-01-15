Mrs. Aisha Bhari donates building materials toIDPs in Yobe

The items include 300 bundles of roofing sheets; 2,000 ceiling sheets; 8,700 pieces of wood; 600 facing board; 100 bundles of batting and nails. The Deputy Governor Yobe State, Aliyu, who is also the Chairman, state Committee on Resettlement and Rehabilitation of IDPs, received the items and commended Mrs. Buhari for her continued support to IDPs and vulnerable persons in the state.
“She had on several occasions identified with the victims of insurgency in Yobe by providing food and non-food items to them.
“On behalf of the resettlement committee, I want to assure her of delivering the materials to the targeted beneficiaries.
“We have as a matter of deliberate policy been conveying all assistance to IDPs in their communities to ensure that only genuine victims benefit from such gestures,” the deputy governor said.
No comments:
Post a Comment