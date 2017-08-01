LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

Mr. Ibu, Mr. Raw, Slow Dogg for Ibari Ogwa’s New Year Exhibition Today

In another enthralling and electrifying evening of music and comedy, Ibari Ogwa Entertainment World has come with a New Year show, tagged: Ibari Ogwa’s New Year Exhibition.

This time, the event which holds today, Sunday at the usual Ibari Ogwa Boulevard, along Port Harcourt road, Owerri will be headlined by award-winning actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, alongside other top entertainers like Mr. Raw, Slow Dogg etc.

Expected to be an evening of quality entertainment to the customers of Ibari Ogwa, it promises to be refreshing and fun-filled, even as it will be hosted by comedian, TwoCanTalk, with after party at Klub69.
