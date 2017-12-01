LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Mr Eazi says 'Ghana's influence on present day 'Naija Sound' cannot be over emphasized' and Nigeria Twitter comes for him

2016 Headies Next Rated winner, Mr Eazi is a hot topic on Nigerian Twitter right now. The singer, obviously seeking attention to promote his forthcoming 'Accra To Lagos' mixtape Tweeted, 'Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized'. Trust Nigerians on social media to give him 'Dapada'...lol...


 
6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

And you didn't include d part where dey dragged Juliet Ibrahim because she dey come chop Nigeria jollof for your house abi? Lol Kontinu!



12 January 2017 at 08:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

akuko
12 January 2017 at 09:11
Chizzy Liz said...

******************xo who ix to start with?????? What does he do exactly?????

12 January 2017 at 09:12
Anonymous said...

12 January 2017 at 09:19
BONARIO NNAGS said...

That was a major career goof he should have avoided.
Nigerians don't like to hear stuff like this.



12 January 2017 at 09:20
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Smh. he don smoke weed.  

12 January 2017 at 09:21

