LIS

LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Mr Eazi apologize to Nigerians, says his family is planning on deporting him to Ghana

Nigerian-born, Ghana based musician, Tosin Ajibade simply known as Mr Eazi, has issued an apology to his Nigerian fans following his provoking comment made on Twitter .
Yesterday, the 'Skintight' singer took to twitter to say 'Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized'. A statement which many Nigerians on Twitter didn't find funny as they lashed back at him for such provoking comment (read here).
 
The singer has now taken to Twitter this afternoon to apologise saying his family at Imeko plans to deport him back to Ghana.
'Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez'

Posted by at 1/12/2017 04:56:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts