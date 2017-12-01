Mr Eazi apologize to Nigerians, says his family is planning on deporting him to Ghana

Yesterday, the 'Skintight' singer took to twitter to say 'Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized'. A statement which many Nigerians on Twitter didn't find funny as they lashed back at him for such provoking comment (read here).
The singer has now taken to Twitter this afternoon to apologise saying his family at Imeko plans to deport him back to Ghana.
'Just got a call, my fam in Imeko are doing family meeting to deport me to Ghana! Abeg my Naija people no vez'
