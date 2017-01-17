Moving vans seen arriving at $4.3m DC mansion where the Obama family will live

Moving vans were seen on Monday outside the $4.3 million Washington DC home that President Obama and his family will be moving into after they leave the White House officially on Friday, Jan 20th, 2017.
The Obamas will be taking up residence in this 8,200-square-foot-home above, which they have leased in DC. The home is where they have decided to stay for two more years to enable the younger daughter, 15 year old Sasha Obama, finish high school.
The home which was built in 1928 and features nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths. It also features separate dressing rooms, his and hers bathrooms, entertaining space, and a tranquil garden.
The Obamas are reportedly leasing the home from Joe Lockhart, who served as press secretary to Bill Clinton, and his wife Giovanna Gray, an editor for Glamour magazine.
President Obama and his family will be jetting out of Washington DC immediately after Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and heading to straight to Palm Springs, California, to enjoy the nice weather.
TMZ reports that the family will board a helicopter after leaving the Capitol on Friday which will take them to Andrews Air Force Base, where they will board a government plane for the trip out west.
It will only be a one-way flight however, with the Obamas having to pay for their own tickets back home at the end of their vacation in California.
Source: Daily Mail
1 comment:
Beautiful family.
Post a Comment