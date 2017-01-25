LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Mothers are the best! Check out this heartwarming photo of UNILAG graduate and his mother at convocation ceremony

Jibola Jegede posted this heartwarming photo of his mother celebrating with him during the convocation ceremony at the University of Lagos. He wrote;
'A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us;

when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.
Thank you so much mama for the unfailing and undying love you showed me on my day. we turn up together like kilode, love you plenty
MY MAMA IS THE BEST MAMA IN THE WHOLE WORLD WIDE WORLD.
Posted by at 1/25/2017 08:43:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts