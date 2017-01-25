Mothers are the best! Check out this heartwarming photo of UNILAG graduate and his mother at convocation ceremony

Jibola Jegede posted this heartwarming photo of his mother celebrating
with him during the convocation ceremony at the University of Lagos. He wrote;
'A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and
sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when
friends desert us;
when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling
to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the
clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.
Thank
you so much mama for the unfailing and undying love you showed me on my
day. we turn up together like kilode, love you plenty
MY MAMA IS THE BEST MAMA IN THE WHOLE WORLD WIDE WORLD.
