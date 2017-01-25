LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Most of the herdsmen involved in security crisis are immigrants from Senegal and Mali- Northern Governor's Forum say

The Northern Governor’s Forum, NGF, says that most of the Herdsmen that cause crisis across the country are illegal immigrants from Mali and Senegal. Chairman of the Forum and governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this after a meeting the forum had in Kaduna state yesterday January 25th.


He said that efforts are now been made to work with agencies to register Fulani herdsmen from other countries that intend to come into the country to rear their cattle.
“We also mapped out new strategies that would be used by the local Fulani herdsmen to rear their cattle without having to move across the country” he said
The Chairman emphasised the need for every Nigerian to see security as his or her business, pointing out that the nation would remain backward if there was no peace.
Posted by at 1/25/2017 12:24:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts