Most of the herdsmen involved in security crisis are immigrants from Senegal and Mali- Northern Governor's Forum say

He said that efforts are now been made to work with agencies to register Fulani herdsmen from other countries that intend to come into the country to rear their cattle.
“We also mapped out new strategies that would be used by the local Fulani herdsmen to rear their cattle without having to move across the country” he saidThe Chairman emphasised the need for every Nigerian to see security as his or her business, pointing out that the nation would remain backward if there was no peace.
No comments:
Post a Comment