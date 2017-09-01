Moringa-02 product

It is anti-aging, anti stress, anti bacterial, cell regeneration and it improves skin suppleness and moisturizes deeper where others fail. It is rich in olive oil and omega-3 which earns her another name from the admirers as SKIN OXYGEN (02)
SET FOR IMMEDIATE REALIZATION OF YOUR HIDDEN BEAUTY AND HEALING OF YOUR SKIN.
LOTION 125ML
SOAP 135G
TONER 100ML
THERAPY OIL 30ML-55ML
TELEPHONE NUMBERS TO BE USED
NAME DESIGNATION PHONE NUMBER
GODDY IGBOKO - GM - 08033520929
NATHAN CHUKWUMA - MANAGER, PURCHASING 08033795113
MACAULAY OKHIRIA - MANAGER, ADMIN. 08033435732
CHRIS UWAEGBU - LOGISTICS 08033044714
No comments:
Post a Comment