Monday, 9 January 2017

Moringa-02 product

Moringa-02 is not another beauty product but a skin multi-vitamins.  It clears the abuse of others and restores your skin with healthier, smoother, and fresh skin naturally without side effects. 


It is anti-aging, anti stress, anti bacterial, cell regeneration and it improves skin suppleness and moisturizes deeper where others fail.  It is rich in olive oil and omega-3 which earns her another name from the admirers as SKIN OXYGEN (02)

SET FOR IMMEDIATE REALIZATION OF YOUR HIDDEN BEAUTY AND HEALING OF YOUR SKIN.

LOTION 125ML
SOAP 135G
TONER 100ML
THERAPY  OIL 30ML-55ML


TELEPHONE NUMBERS TO BE USED

NAME                               DESIGNATION                                 PHONE NUMBER

GODDY IGBOKO  -                  GM  -                                               08033520929
NATHAN CHUKWUMA  -      MANAGER, PURCHASING          08033795113
MACAULAY OKHIRIA -         MANAGER, ADMIN.                     08033435732
CHRIS UWAEGBU  -               LOGISTICS                                      08033044714





