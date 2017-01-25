LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Mobile Forms: Make money with your phone



At Mobile forms we create forms online and collect quality data using any android device. We are a data collection company looking to recruit as many field agents as possible across Nigeria.

A field agent can earn between 500 – 50k naira a day depends on how. 

Requirements: A full functioning android device and an active email for constant communications.

How to be an agent: Simply clique on the linkhttps://mobileforms.co/fieldagents , download the app, sign up and fill the field agent form.
For enquires Kindly contact: helpdesk@mobileforms.co

Follow us on Instagram: Mobileformsofficial
                        Twitter: @mobileforms
                        Facebook: Mobileformsafrica
