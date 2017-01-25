Mobile Forms: Make money with your phone

At Mobile forms we create forms online and collect quality data using any android device. We are a data collection company looking to recruit as many field agents as possible across Nigeria.
A field agent can earn between 500 – 50k naira a day depends on how.
Requirements: A full functioning android device and an active email for constant communications.
How to be an agent: Simply clique on the linkhttps://mobileforms.co/fieldagents , download the app, sign up and fill the field agent form.
For enquires Kindly contact: helpdesk@mobileforms.co
Follow us on Instagram: Mobileformsofficial
Twitter: @mobileforms
Facebook: Mobileformsafrica
2 comments:
K...
Seen.
Post a Comment