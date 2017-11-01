Missing Person Report: Help find University of Port Harcourt student, Henry Ejike Chiokwa

Hello Everyone, I have a special request
My little brother has been missing for 47days now
His name is Henry Ejike Chiokwa, a 400l finance & banking student at the University of Port Harcourt.
He's so peaceful, loving, shy, has a good heart
I need your help locating him; he left home on his birthday November 25th 2016 and he's not yet back.
If anyone knows his whereabouts please do tell him I'm sorry;
I'm sorry for not being the best sister
I'm sorry for not caring enough
I'm sorry for not being his best friend
I'm sorry for not lending him my shoulder to cry
I'm sorry for not giving him my hands when he fell
I'm sorry for not reprimanding him with love
I'm sorry for my absence and I promise if he comes back home, I will go through life with him holding his hands and ensuring he achieves his God given purpose.
Help Find HENRY
God Bless You.
If you have any information kindly CALL or send SMS to 08097097053
