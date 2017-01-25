Missing Person: Pls LIBers let's help find her

She has not returned home, her phone has been switched off and her family members, loved ones and friends are really worried. According to the family's descriptions:
She's a little bit not too dark in complexion, on low cut and has an injury(bandaged) on her right leg around the ankle. A bit chubby and about 5'6/5'7 tall, lives in Igando.
The family have reported to the police and SSS.
Please if you've any information that can help the family in finding her please call 0814154422 Ronke or O9074486023 Bisola
