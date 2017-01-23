Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, to vacate office on March 2nd
Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, will leave office as a Nigerian
Minister on March 2nd. She will be heading to New York where she will
resume office as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United
Nations.
7 comments:
She has really done a gud job
Congrats to her
Who she EPP?never felt her in pact as minister for environment.buhari and his redundant cabinet!
I'm following in this great strides ma! Congratulations!
Good for her.
wow congratulations ma...such a big post
nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
