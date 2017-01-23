LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, to vacate office on March 2nd

Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, will leave office as a Nigerian Minister on March 2nd. She will be heading to New York where she will resume office as the new Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.
Posted by at 1/23/2017 12:49:00 pm

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

She has really done a gud job

23 January 2017 at 13:07
namydanny said...

Congrats to her

23 January 2017 at 13:46
Anonymous said...

Who she EPP?never felt her in pact as minister for environment.buhari and his redundant cabinet!

23 January 2017 at 14:12
Omobolanle said...

I'm following in this great strides ma! Congratulations!

23 January 2017 at 14:23
javar10 said...

Good for her.

23 January 2017 at 14:28
blue angel said...

wow congratulations ma...such a big post

23 January 2017 at 14:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

nice
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts