Mike Adenuga's net worth increased by $2.7 billion in 2016, while Dangote's decreased by $5billion

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote, who is still the richest man in Africa has lost more than half his networth of 2014. He was worth $25billion in 2014 but worth $12.4 billion by the end of 2016...
According to Forbes
While Aliko Dangote is still Africa’s richest man by far, he’s not as rich as he used to be. In February 2014, his fortune hit an all-time high of $25 billion. Today, he’s just worth half of that. FORBES estimates that he is currently , down from $17.2 billion this time last year on the back of a Central Bank devaluation of the Naira, Nigeria’s currency, in June. Having shed $4.8 billion off his fortune within the last 12 months, Dangote is Africa’s biggest billionaire loser in dollar terms in 2016
On Mike Adenuga
"The increase in Adenuga’s net worth is largely due to new information Forbes obtained in 2016 about the value of his assets. Adenuga owns Nigerian telecom company Globacom and Nigerian oil company Conoil Producing. While Adenuga's net worth has increased since the beginning of 2016, it has dropped significantly since March 2016, when FORBES valued his fortune at $10 billion on the 2016 Billionaires List. Since then, his net worth has dropped $4.2 billion, due to the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira and the country's struggling oil sector. Adenuga was the only Nigerian billionaires whose net worth increased this year. (Aliko Dangote, the richest Nigerian and Africa's richest man, saw his fortune drop nearly 28% to $12.4 billion over the course of 2016.)"
8 comments:
I don't like talking about other people's billions.
dangote really nid to restrategise
yimu!i wept.All these decrease and increase where e come from if not OUR OIL WELL FREEBORN HISS.
Dangote law of karma dey wait u if u like sacrifice or nigerians through ur truck accident we don't care. DANGOTE IS A NAME NO LONGER IN A POCKET so dude u must leave African richest soon.
#sad indeed
yimu!i wept.All these decrease and increase where e come from if not OUR OIL WELL FREEBORN HISS.
Dangote law of karma dey wait u if u like sacrifice or nigerians through ur truck accident we don't care. DANGOTE IS A NAME NO LONGER IN A POCKET so dude u must leave African richest soon.
#sad indeed
NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
When I never see enough meat chop this Xmas na im Una de count who gain and lose millions?
Long Live LIB
Whoops...With Récession, a business needs a different strategy,else it crashes! Dangote's still balling though, he only needs to restrategize to remain at the top! #owonikoko
Hmmmmmm,ok o
Lib addict#just passing#
Post a Comment