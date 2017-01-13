Michael Jackson revealed to Oprah WInfrey that he will not want a white actor to play him in a movie

Most couldn't understand her outrage because Michael Jackson looked more white than black in his later years. Now, an old interview Michael Jackson granted Oprah Winfrey in 1993 has surfaced to prove that Michael Jackson might not be pleased with being played by a white man.
During the interview, Oprah asked Michael about a rumour that he wanted a white boy to play him in a '90s Pepsi commercial and Michael replied calling the rumour stupid.
"That is so stupid. That's the most ridiculous, horrifying story I've ever heard. It's crazy."He went on to say that he is a black American and proud to be so.
"It's my face as a child in the commercial. Me when I was little. Why would I want a white child to play me? I'm a black American. I'm a black American. I'm proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race. I am proud of who I am.
That's like you wanting an oriental person to play you as a child. Does that make sense? Please people, stop believing these horrifying stories."
