LIS

LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Melania Trump's stunning dress to the Trump pre-inauguration dinner

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump on Thursday night attended a black tie pre-inauguration dinner. The soon to be First Lady of the United States of America looked stunning in a glittering, gold gown that molded her banging body.


At the dinner , Trump spoke excitedly about his inauguration which will take place today. Between thank yous to his most trusted staff and some cheap shots at Hillary Clinton, he spoke ahead to Friday's swearing in ceremony, joking that if it rains as predicted, at least people will know that his hair is real.
'It may rain, it may not rain. I don't care. It doesn't matter. If it really pours that's OK because people will realize it's my real hair. It might be a mess but they're gonna see it's my real hair,' he said.
Other people at the dinner apart from his family members were Caitlyn Jenner and other republicans. 


Posted by at 1/20/2017 05:50:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts