Though her crisp ivory number might be attention-grabbing, what with its off-the-shoulder silhouette, leg slit, crimson bow, and dramatic ruffle, it's not exactly shocking and it suits her perfectly. More photos after the cut...
Saturday, 21 January 2017
Melania Trump steps out in daring ivory gown to the Armed services ball
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/21/2017 05:59:00 am
