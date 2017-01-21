LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

Melania Trump steps out in daring ivory gown to the Armed services ball

First lady Melania Trump looked stunning as she let her hair down in an ivory, off-shoulder gown that she helped co-create with designer Herve Pierre at the Liberty Ball at the Washington Convention Center with her husband, President Donald Trump and his children, on Friday night. The First Lady and her husband, President Donald Trump shared their first dance at the Armed Services ball.
Though her crisp ivory number might be attention-grabbing, what with its off-the-shoulder silhouette, leg slit, crimson bow, and dramatic ruffle, it's not exactly shocking and it suits her perfectly. More photos after the cut...





