Melania Trump's home country throw big party to celebrate one of theirs becoming the First Lady of the United States

Melania, 46, is the second First Lady to be born outside the United States since 1825 and to celebrate this, the Mayor of her hometown has organised a very big festival.
The celebration will include admission and tours, the main event will be an inauguration viewing party at Rotary klub Sevnica.
There will also be free dinner for everyone at the local inn, through a voluntary $40 would be accepted for buying new equipment for the Sevnica Hospital ER.
The meal will be a mix of Slovenian and American cuisine to celebrate Melania and Trump's combined heritage.
Source: TMZ
