MeiDei Retail Group opens new store in Ilupeju

Ilupeju becomes the new uptown destination in Mainland Lagos with the opening of the new 300sqm MeiDei department store.
MeiDei ilupeju offers men’s, women and children’s apparel, footwear, accessories, hair and beauty products. There is an instore park area flanked by a food and refreshments bar area from Simply Green Juice, complete with wooden benches for the perfect mix of shopping and relaxation.
Recognising the need to provide a variety of products that cater to the whole family the store is an eclectic mix of contemporary African design.The department store focuses exclusively on platforming Nigerian creative business and as such houses over 50 Nigerian labels under one roof. Customers can shop brands such as Xtamaliy, Amarelis, Envy shoes, JZO, Cookie Skin, 3 Royale JCM, 24 Apparel, Amali, Scrub Station to name a few.
Meidei provides creative entrepreneurs and makers a platform to hone their talent and a distribution network that provides access to customers. The Uptown Bohemian culture of MRG is focussed on bridging the gap between luxury and high street lifestyle brands, whilst driving the discovery of up and coming designers. The Group opened its first store in Lekki October 2015 and its Illupeju expansion is the second stage of their expansion plans.
With its doors now open and offering more than just the status quo, MeiDei Illupeju is committed to providing a world class customer service experience with staff that are both friendly and adaptable to customer needs. Opening hours are 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-7pm Sundays.
For more information contact: info@shopmeidei.com or call 08036916631
