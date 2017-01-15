Meet Nigerian Twitter legend who has tweeted over 'One Million' Times
Earlier today, the hashtag #GbemiAt1M was a trending topic on Nigerian twitter. Apparently It's because a Nigerian Twitter account just crossed the 1million tweet threshold.
The account @prinzgbemi according to his bio joined Twitter in August 2010, currently has over 22k followers and follows 3k people.
He's about the first Nigerian account to have Tweeted over 1million times, not even Donald Trump comes close.
