Meet the new beneficiaries of my 'I'd Rather Be Self-made' programme (photos)

I have released the sum of N10million to help them start their small scale businesses and in a few weeks, they will all be ready to kickstart as they've already begun to get what they need to set up. I will introduce them and their businesses to you guys properly later so y'all can be part of their success story by supporting their businesses.
I know for sure that success is not about acquiring wealth and living the life but rather it's the lives that you touch/impact, the lives that you change, the difference that you make...that's true success!
Meanwhile, I will be starting my 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade' Senior Secondary School tour next week in Lagos, where I will be speaking with SSS 3 girls on how to start early, believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. Will tell you more about this later...#excitedmuch! More photos after the cut...
