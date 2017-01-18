LIS

Meet the new beneficiaries of my 'I'd Rather Be Self-made' programme (photos)

So I have finally picked the 15 beneficiaries of my pet project, 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade' for 2016/17. This was supposed to have happened last year but setting up my new businesses and other projects delayed it. But it's finally happened and I'm really happy to make a difference in these ladies lives.

I have released the sum of N10million to help them start their small scale businesses and in a few weeks, they will all be ready to kickstart as they've already begun to get what they need to set up. I will introduce them and their businesses to you guys properly later so y'all can be part of their success story by supporting their businesses.

I know for sure that success is not about acquiring wealth and living the life but rather it's the lives that you touch/impact, the lives that you change, the difference that you make...that's true success!

Meanwhile, I will be starting my 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade' Senior Secondary School tour next week in Lagos, where I will be speaking with SSS 3 girls on how to start early, believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. Will tell you more about this later...#excitedmuch! More photos after the cut...




