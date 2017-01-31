Meet Nansel Selbol: The rising star of the USL

Nansel began his football Sojourn in Jos where he also grew up. He played for Pawas Football Academy before heading to the City of David Football club in Lagos. Nansel has also represented Nigeria at the under 17 level and made the provisional list for the Nigerian U17 team in 2013.
He has had an impressive run in the league and is set to do more in the coming season. We believe that Nansel is a player to watch out for – the word on the streets is that soon he will be a prominent player in the European League.
Beyond his professional career as a football player, Nansel is passionate about giving back to his community. He recently visited the Remand Boys home in Lagos where he gave out full football kits and food to the boys.
You can follow Nansel’s journey on Instagram via @Nansel_Selbol or via his website www.nanselselbol.com
