Meet the latest Ghanaian presidential wives and daughters (photos)

The wives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia went out in style to support their husbands as they were officially inaugurated into office.
Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia alongside their beautiful daughters were all seated together at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at the Independence Square on Saturday.
Beautiful! Linda take note!
Awwwwwnnnn such a beautiful family. one of them looks you, Linda.
