Meet the female photographer whose Instagram photos are all semi- nude pics of herself

Magdalena Wosinska is a polish photographer who has found the perfect way to get more followers each day by posing nude in all of the images of herself she posts on the social networking platform.
The US-based photographer has over 150k followers on IG, where she showcases her work by posting photos of herself, showing off her back and sides with diverse poses, in front of breathtaking landscapes and settings. See more photos after the cut.
2 comments:
No front view? Good for ha though.
The truth is that she is possessed.
Post a Comment