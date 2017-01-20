LIS

LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Meet the female photographer whose Instagram photos are all semi- nude pics of herself

Magdalena Wosinska is a polish photographer who has found the perfect way to get more followers each day by posing nude in all of the images of herself she posts on the social networking platform.

The US-based photographer has over 150k followers on IG, where she showcases her work by posting photos of herself, showing off her back and sides with diverse poses, in front of breathtaking landscapes and settings. See more photos after the cut.












Posted by at 1/20/2017 09:05:00 am

2 comments:

christie benjamin said...

No front view? Good for ha though.

20 January 2017 at 09:52
Oghenetega said...

The truth is that she is possessed.

20 January 2017 at 09:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts