Meet the Abuja gym instructor who took two slaps from a female customer and didn't retaliate

Laguru Health Club Commends its Gym Instructor that Took Two Slaps from a Customer
In response to an incident that happened earlier this morning at the Laguru Fitness Health Club at Utako, Abuja, the management of the popular fitness centre has commended one of its Gym instructors going by the name Monday Iliya for handling a difficult situation at the fitness centre.
Monday Iliya tactically and professionally handled a situation that could have gone out of control this morning when an apparently irate customer went ballistic and slapped him on two separate occasions as she screamed at the instructor and tried to destroy some of the centre’s equipment.
She had complained about a 25-minute delay of electricity coming on and before Monday could finish explaining reasons for the delay, the enraged lady had quickly grabbed the jar of water from its dispenser and started to pour down on the treadmills after giving him two hot slaps on the face.
“Our treadmills are still working perfectly. This is largely owing to the fact that all our fitness equipment are top class and not even a deliberate effort to damage them would make them go bad” said, the CEO of the Laguru Health Club.
“The customer seemed frustrated and angry from where she was coming and I think she decided to transfer aggression on the poor Gym instructor” a member of the Health club who refused to be named commented.
“She could have gone to vent her frustrations on the government rather than slapping the poor guy” another member commented.
Laguru Health Club is a world class fitness centre in the heart of Abuja where people come to unwind, ease stress and build a healthy lifestyle with some of the friendliest and most experienced instructors, top class equipment and a generally pleasant environment to relax and be all that you want to be.
The centre opens by 6 am every day at the OjimaduNwaeze House, P.O.W Mafemi Crescent, Off Solomon Lar Way Utako in Abuja.
23 comments:
What if she's a feminist nah? Then a man is entitled to retaliate. Enough of dis nonsense biko, regardless of which sex is involved, wrong is wrong.
With your statement from the slap, I can easily say the incident was arranged for cheap pubilicity Cus all you were busy saying was about how good and strong it gym equipments are.
Wow!
He's a MAN and not a weakling!
www.ckjacob.com
So he's now a Hero madam Linda eeh?...abeg another gist
I am beginning to think this was all a publicity stunt from the Gym owners, going by this press release.
Beautiful God give me did grace Neva to do so
the country is now do me i do you....i guess if its a guy that hit a lady he must have been the topic of the day..
Feeble fragile dude!BE READY FOR MORE SLAPs AND SPIT from bitches.emulate what huh?it rather emulate impe than him.THIS ONE NA PUFF PUFF BREAD NOTING DEY INSIDE HIM na only water,blood and semen dey inside him.
Chai dude freeborn wept for ur
#sad indeed
Abeg, Nigerians need to learn how to control themselves. So she's going scot-free? No civil or criminal charges? Okay o, come and try that in some other societies, that's all I'm saying.
He's the real Mvp damnnn!!!!! Please give him my sweet soft hugggggg ahhhhhh
Its suicide attempt any lady that tries that will me will be beaten by a iron rod. Rubbish!!!!! Let her not even dare... And he should sue her dirty frustrated ass
my dear, your tolerance is on point! Ignore the mad woman, its not her fault na condition!!!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
See how this suckers turned someone's pain into a marketing strategy.
That woman no dey fear ooo.....she obviously doesn't have any regards to her face. Well e bi like say she wowor...
Oh Linda wait, so its okay for women to harass men but not okay for men to hit women? because i dont see u advising ur fellow feminists.
We all kn its not okay to hit women, but dont make that topic just abt men. Address them b*t**es who cant hold their temper too
Good but you should condemn that rabid lady's action utterly!!! You hardly do that when ladies fault...
Fuck off! She who dishes it should be able to take it. Nonsense.
See how they all used your heads mumu Nigerians! So who exactly filmed the incident? If this wasn't an arrangee, what woman in her right senses will act that way knowing that she is being recorded. Abeg make una bounce! So now the gym is being advertised because their trainer was slapped? I salute who came up with this advert plan
No to abuse either from a man to a woman or woman to man.its criminal
Linda, use your platform to train girls not to lay hands on guys... It's just as bad.
i'm sort of disappointed in LIB.. if a man hit a woman, you story will not say women should learn patience, it will be domestic violence and blah blah...why the double standard. Violence is violence, you shouldn't be imploring for the victim to be patient rather condemn the perpetrator. Male or Female!
Women are looking for gender equality and afraid to take a punch or slap after diahing out one is stupidity. If she is stupid enough to throw the first punch or slap,she should get whats coming. Its called self defence. Look it up. Lets turn the tables and see if these daughters of jezibel will not be looking for blood. Females wake up and know what you want. Gender equality or not and accept the reality of your request.
Is that the lame excuse for hitting another person. Does he not have "conditions" too. Lets be unbiases in our perceptions.
