Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Meet a 10 year old barber who makes at least N5,000 daily

According to Instagram user, Chygoz who shared the photo, the 10 yer old boy's name is Olakekan and he is a barber. He charges 1k per barbing and is the most sort after in the salon where he works. He wrote;
"Meet Olalekan, the wonder kid barber responsible for my cut. He's 10 years old, in JSS1 and he earns atleast 5,000 naira daily from barbing..... Parents please stop training your children like toys. Those little kids you see at home have more in them than you can imagine... Help their future, give them a chance."
