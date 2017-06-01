Meet the 10 most generous billionaires in the world

Micheal Bloomberg
Carlos Slim
Gordon Moore
Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al RajhiSulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi co-founded Al Rajhi Bank in 1957 with his three brothers. The bank has grown into one of largest Islamic banks in the world. The Al Rajhi family is considered to be among Saudi Arabia’s richest non-royal family. In 2011, Sulaiman bin Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi announced that he was donating most of his then $7.7 billion fortune to charity. So far, he has donated $5.7 billion.
Charles Francis
Charles Francis Feeney is often called the “James Bond of philanthropy.” He made his fortune as a co-founder of the Duty-Free Shoppers Group. Determined to give away his entire fortune, the philanthropist who has a current net worth of $1.5 million, has already donated $6.3 billion to charities. His foundations support education, science, healthcare, and civil rights across several countries, including the US, Vietnam, and Bermuda.
Azim Premji
Azim Premji is an Indian business tycoon, investor, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of Wipro Limited, an IT consulting company. He was the first Indian to sign the Giving Pledge. “I strongly believe that those of us, who are privileged to have wealth, should contribute significantly to try and create a better world for the millions who are far less privileged,” he once said. So far, he donated $8 billion of his wealth.
George SorosThe Hungarian-born investor, author, and philanthropist is the chairman of Soros Fund Management. He is nicknamed The Man Who Broke the Bank of England because he short sold $10 billion worth of British pounds and made a profit of $1 billion. It was during 1992’s Black Wednesday UK currency crisis. He has donated $8 billion to charities in the community development, social services, health, and education sectors.
Warren Buffet
The chairman and CEO Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is one of the very wealthy and generous people in the world. To date, he has donated $21.5 billion. In 2006, he pledged to donate 85% of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and to other foundations set up by family members.
Bill Gates
4 comments:
God bless em! I hope when I make my billions I would be able to be this good.
