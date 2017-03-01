LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

'Marry now with the little you have, grow with your kids & succeed with your wife'- Nigerian man advices young men

 A Nigerian Twitter user Jude Skones took to his twitter handle to advice young men to marry early and not wait to make millions before settling down. Read more of his tweets after the cut...





6 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Am i going to marry myself?...Hmmm

3 January 2017 at 08:47
Anonymous said...

as if girls of this generation wanna settle down with a struggling guy. Girls wanna marry already made men. No hassle, just straight into riches.

3 January 2017 at 08:54
livingstone chibuike said...

jude may God bless u for sayin dis

3 January 2017 at 08:56
Billonaire.com said...

Not with the kind of ladies we have now.

3 January 2017 at 08:59
Oghenetega said...

Ode Advice... cause it worked for Mr.A doesn't mean it will work 4 Mr.B ...
So,U can go into robbery to give ur wife & kids better Life..
Keep it 2 urself Mr. Adviser.

3 January 2017 at 09:00
Anonymous said...

True talk, thank God I married early.

3 January 2017 at 09:01

