LIS

LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Marlon Wayan's birthday message to his wife is kinda weird, says 'thank you for letting me bust in you'

Lol, who says that? Marlon, that's who! The comedian's wife or ex-wife, not sure what their status is these days, Angelica Zackary, turned a year older today and he took to social media to send her a birthday message which many have blasted him for, saying it's tacky. He wrote;
My nigga… what a wonderful soul. And though you curse my black ass out at times (and yes I probably deserve it) you still try to find some reason to try love me in some capacity.


Unconditional and acceptance is NOT EASY, I know. But I do appreciate you trying. Our friendship is special.
I’m glad u let me bust in you twice to make them weird ass kids we got. Love is like water it takes shapes but at the end of the day it’s always love.
Posted by at 1/30/2017 09:22:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts